Lauri Markkanen Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game versus Memphis.
Markkanen wasn't on the initial injury report Utah released, and this downgrade is a concern for his fantasy managers. The Jazz have been super cautious with all their key players this season, and the NBA has already issued them a steep fine as a result. If Markkanen is held out, the Jazz will likely lean more on Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and John Konchar.
