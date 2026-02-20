Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:12am

Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game versus Memphis.

Markkanen wasn't on the initial injury report Utah released, and this downgrade is a concern for his fantasy managers. The Jazz have been super cautious with all their key players this season, and the NBA has already issued them a steep fine as a result. If Markkanen is held out, the Jazz will likely lean more on Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and John Konchar.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
