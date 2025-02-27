Lauri Markkanen Injury: Iffy for Friday

Markkanen (back) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to back soreness. If the star forward remains on the shelf, Cody Williams and KJ Martin are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over his last five appearances, Markkanen has averaged 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.