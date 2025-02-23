Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Markkanen is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to low back soreness.

Markkanen has been dealing with a back issue over the last month, but he has been able to suit up for each of the previous five games. Over that stretch, he has averaged 19.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per contest. If he is ultimately unable to go, Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh figure to see increased roles.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
