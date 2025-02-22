Lauri Markkanen Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Markkanen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Rockets due to lower back soreness.
The Jazz could opt to play it cautiously on the second night of a back-to-back and have Markkanen sit out due to his back soreness. If the 27-year-old forward is ultimately downgraded to out, Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh, Johnny Juzang and KJ Martin are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now