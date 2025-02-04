Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Markkanen (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

After some subpar performances, Markkanen could be watching from the bench Wednesday while the Jazz host the Warriors in Utah. The star forward continues to manage a lower back injury, which could pave the way for more time on the floor for Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang against Golden State.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
