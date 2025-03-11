Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Iffy to face Memphis on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:20pm

Markkanen (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis.

Markkanen is in jeopardy of missing his 10th consecutive contest due to back soreness. However, the star forward was upgraded to questionable before missing Monday's loss to the Celtics, and his questionable tag for Wednesday's matchup suggests that he could be nearing a return to game action. If Markkanen remains sidelined against the Grizzlies, KJ Martin and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
