Lauri Markkanen Injury: Injures hip, ankle at practice
Markkanen is scheduled to undergo an MRI after suffering a right ankle and a right hip injury at Wednesday's practice, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz face the Pelicans on Thursday, so for now, Markkanen should be considered doubtful for that one, and it wouldn't be surprising to see this turn into a multi-game absence for the Utah star. If Markkanen needs to miss time, that would open up minutes for John Konchar, Brice Sensabaugh and Kevin Love.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 232 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 232 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 205 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More