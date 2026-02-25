Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Injures hip, ankle at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 1:53pm

Markkanen is scheduled to undergo an MRI after suffering a right ankle and a right hip injury at Wednesday's practice, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz face the Pelicans on Thursday, so for now, Markkanen should be considered doubtful for that one, and it wouldn't be surprising to see this turn into a multi-game absence for the Utah star. If Markkanen needs to miss time, that would open up minutes for John Konchar, Brice Sensabaugh and Kevin Love.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
