Lauri Markkanen Injury: Leaves with knee injury Tuesday

Markkanen was helped back to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Spurs with a left knee contusion and will not return, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He posted 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes.

The star forward will not return in the waning minutes of the matchup after colliding with Victor Wembanyama. Markkanen needed assistance getting off the floor and will undergo further testing on the knee. His status for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets is in serious doubt.