Lauri Markkanen Injury: Likely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Markkanen (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Markkanen is likely to return to action Monday after missing the last two games with an illness. Over his last five appearances, he holds averages of 21.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest.

