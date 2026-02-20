Lauri Markkanen Injury: Not playing Friday
Markkanen (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Markkanen saw his injury status downgrade from questionable to doubtful, and the veteran forward will end up sitting out of Friday's game while battling through an illness. His absence means Kyle Filipowski, John Konchar and Kevin Love are all be poised for larger roles against Memphis. Markkanen's next opportunity to play is Monday against the Rockets.
