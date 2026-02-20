Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Markkanen (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Markkanen saw his injury status downgrade from questionable to doubtful, and the veteran forward will end up sitting out of Friday's game while battling through an illness. His absence means Kyle Filipowski, John Konchar and Kevin Love are all be poised for larger roles against Memphis. Markkanen's next opportunity to play is Monday against the Rockets.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago