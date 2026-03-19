Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Out another two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 5:31am

The Jazz announced Thursday that Markkanen (hip) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Markkanen has dealt with both a right hip impingement and a sprained ankle since he last played Feb. 23, though the hip injury is the main concern at this juncture. Though Markkanen will be re-evaluated in early April, the Jazz will have just five games remaining once he gets examined, so there's a real chance that he won't play again in 2025-26. While Markkanen has been sidelined, the Jazz have been leaning more heavily on Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh (illness), Andersson Garcia and Blake Hinson to fill out minutes at forward.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
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