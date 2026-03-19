Lauri Markkanen Injury: Out another two weeks

The Jazz announced Thursday that Markkanen (hip) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Markkanen has dealt with both a right hip impingement and a sprained ankle since he last played Feb. 23, though the hip injury is the main concern at this juncture. Though Markkanen will be re-evaluated in early April, the Jazz will have just five games remaining once he gets examined, so there's a real chance that he won't play again in 2025-26. While Markkanen has been sidelined, the Jazz have been leaning more heavily on Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh (illness), Andersson Garcia and Blake Hinson to fill out minutes at forward.