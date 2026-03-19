Lauri Markkanen Injury: Out another two weeks
The Jazz announced Thursday that Markkanen (hip) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Markkanen has dealt with both a right hip impingement and a sprained ankle since he last played Feb. 23, though the hip injury is the main concern at this juncture. Though Markkanen will be re-evaluated in early April, the Jazz will have just five games remaining once he gets examined, so there's a real chance that he won't play again in 2025-26. While Markkanen has been sidelined, the Jazz have been leaning more heavily on Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh (illness), Andersson Garcia and Blake Hinson to fill out minutes at forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
-
NBA Picks
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff RunYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 182 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Drops: Keyonte George, Derik Queen, Anfernee Simons & More2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 155 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More