Markkanen won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to lower back spasms, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Markkanen tallied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest early. In Markkanen's absence, Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh and John Collins are candidates to receive increased playing time.