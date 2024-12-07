Lauri Markkanen Injury: Questionable for Sunday vs. Kings

Markkanen (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen was held out of Friday's 140-99 win over the Trail Blazers due to lower back injury management, but he could be sidelined for a second straight game depending on how he feels Sunday. Svi Mykhailiuk would be in line to make a second straight start if Markkanen is unable to play.