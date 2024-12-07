Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Questionable for Sunday vs. Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 9:19pm

Markkanen (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen was held out of Friday's 140-99 win over the Trail Blazers due to lower back injury management, but he could be sidelined for a second straight game depending on how he feels Sunday. Svi Mykhailiuk would be in line to make a second straight start if Markkanen is unable to play.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
