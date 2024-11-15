Lauri Markkanen Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Markkanen (eye) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen was initially diagnosed with a nose injury during Thursday's win over the Mavericks, but it appears the 27-year-old forward is dealing with an eye injury. If he's unable to play Saturday, Cody Williams and John Collins would both be in line for increased minutes, with the former more likely to move into the Jazz's starting lineup.