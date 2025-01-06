Lauri Markkanen Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday

Markkanen (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune rpeorts.

Markkanen was unable to play in Sunday's win against the Magic due to back spasms, but he has a chance to return to action Tuesday. Since and including Dec. 1, Markkanen has averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 31.8 minutes per game.