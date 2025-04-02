Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:52am

The Jazz announced Wednesday that Markkanen (knee) will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Markkanen's season is almost certainly over, but this timetable leaves a slim chance that he could return for the final two games of the campaign. The Jazz have been extremely cautious with their players, however, and there's little incentive to rush him back. So far, Markkanen has played just 47 games for Utah with averages of 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.9 three-pointers.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz

