Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Markkanen is slated to miss a fifth straight game due to a lingering back issue. Walker Kessler (rest) is off the injury report for the second night of this back-to-back set, but John Collins (back) is doubtful, so Brice Sensabaugh, KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski are candidates for increased roles again. Markkanen's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Washington.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
