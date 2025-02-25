Lauri Markkanen Injury: Ruled out against Sacramento

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen will miss a second consecutive game for the Jazz while dealing with back soreness. John Collins (back) will also miss this game Wednesday, which means Utah will be shorthanded again in the frontcourt. The team will likely rely on Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and KJ Martin to help shoulder the load, especially if Walker Kessler (illness) is also ruled out, as he is currently listed as questionable.