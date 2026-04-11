Lauri Markkanen Injury: Ruled out for finale
Markkanen (hip) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Lakers.
As expected, Markkanen will sit out the final game of the season. He ended the campaign having last played Feb. 23. Despite playing just 42 games, Markkanen had what could be considered a bounceback season -- at least in the box score. In his 34.4 minutes per game, he averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals.
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