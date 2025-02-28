Lauri Markkanen Injury: Ruled out Friday

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Markkanen continues to deal with a lingering back issue, which will result in the veteran forward missing a third straight game Friday against Minnesota. With the 27-year-old star still on the mend, the Jazz will likely turn to Brice Sensabaugh, KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt for Utah.