Lauri Markkanen Injury: Ruled out Friday
Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Markkanen continues to deal with a lingering back issue, which will result in the veteran forward missing a third straight game Friday against Minnesota. With the 27-year-old star still on the mend, the Jazz will likely turn to Brice Sensabaugh, KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt for Utah.
