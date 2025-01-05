Lauri Markkanen Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen will miss his first contest since Dec. 6 due to low back spasms. With the star forward joining John Collins (personal) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) on the sideline for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and Johnny Juzang are candidates for increased roles. Markkanen's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against Atlanta.
