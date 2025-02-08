Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Markkanen won't play in Saturday's game versus the Clippers due to lower back injury management.

Markkanen will sit out the second leg of Utah's back-to-back Saturday due to a nagging back issue. Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh, Johnny Juzang and Cody Williams (ankle) are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Markkanen's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with the Lakers.

