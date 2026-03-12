Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Still out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Markkanen (hip) won't play Friday versus the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen is expected to be re-evaluated soon, but the fact that he's still getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff suggests he's still not close. Until the Jazz provide a meaningful update on where Markkanen is in his recovery, he should be viewed as week-to-week.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago