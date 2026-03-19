Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Still out with hip impingement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Markkanen is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks with a right hip impingement.

The All-Star forward hasn't appeared since the Feb. 23 loss to Houston, and the Jazz haven't provided an update on his health since Feb. 26. Until he's re-evaluated, Markkanen can be labeled as week-to-week moving forward.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
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