Lauri Markkanen Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Utah will re-evaluate Markkanen in two weeks after Thursday's MRI showed symptomatic hip impingement with associated inflammation and bone bruise, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Markkanen suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice, and he's now set to miss at least two weeks while on the mend. John Konchar, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski should all see more chances to produce in Markkanen's absence.