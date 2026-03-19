Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 8:14pm

Markkanen (hip) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Markkanen has dealt with both a right hip impingement and a sprained ankle since he last played Feb. 23, though the hip injury has been the lingering issue. The star forward's next opportunity to play will come April 3 against Houston. However, there's a very real chance that the Jazz will shut him down for the remainder of the season, as they'll have only five games remaining when he's slated to be re-evaluated. Andersson Garcia, John Konchar (quadriceps) and Blake Hinson are candidates to see increased minutes for as long as Markkanen remains sidelined.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
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