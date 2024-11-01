Lauri Markkanen Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday
Markkanen (back) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Markkanen is expected to miss a second straight game after experiencing back spasms during Tuesday's loss to the Kings. With Taylor Hendricks (lower leg) also out, Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams have been starting in the frontcourt next to Walker Kessler.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now