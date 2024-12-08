Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen Injury: Upgraded to probable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Markkanen (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Markkanen is likely to suit up following a questionable tag due to lower back injury management. The star forward appeared in three consecutive outings before missing Friday's win over Portland, during which he averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 34.3 minutes per game.

