Lauri Markkanen Injury: Upgraded to probable Sunday
Markkanen (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Markkanen is likely to suit up following a questionable tag due to lower back injury management. The star forward appeared in three consecutive outings before missing Friday's win over Portland, during which he averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 34.3 minutes per game.
