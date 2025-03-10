Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Markkanen (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Markkanen, who has missed the past eight games for Utah, could face restrictions if he gets the green light to return Monday. In his extended absence, guys like Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and KJ Martin have been soaking up a lot of minutes for the Jazz with the team focusing on youth development.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
