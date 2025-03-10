Lauri Markkanen Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Markkanen (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Markkanen, who has missed the past eight games for Utah, could face restrictions if he gets the green light to return Monday. In his extended absence, guys like Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and KJ Martin have been soaking up a lot of minutes for the Jazz with the team focusing on youth development.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now