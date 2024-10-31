Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Won't go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Markkanen (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Markkanen experienced back spasms during Tuesday's game against Sacramento and was forced to leave early, and the team appears to be playing it safe by giving him a few extra days to recover. John Collins and Kyle Filipowski are candidates to start at power forward Thursday in Markkanen's absence.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
