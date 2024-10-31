Lauri Markkanen Injury: Won't go Thursday
Markkanen (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Markkanen experienced back spasms during Tuesday's game against Sacramento and was forced to leave early, and the team appears to be playing it safe by giving him a few extra days to recover. John Collins and Kyle Filipowski are candidates to start at power forward Thursday in Markkanen's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now