Lauri Markkanen Injury: Won't play against Philadelphia

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Markkanen will miss an eighth consecutive game for the Jazz while nursing a back injury. Utah will be shorthanded once again Sunday, with the team likely having to turn to Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and KJ Martin in the frontcourt, especially with John Collins (back) and Walker Kessler (rest) also ruled out for this game in Philadelphia.