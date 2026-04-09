Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Markkanen (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Markkanen is still recovering from a right hip impingement and hasn't played since Feb. 23. His last chance to suit up this season will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lakers, though he can be considered doubtful for that contest until the Jazz offer an update on his status.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
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