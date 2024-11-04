Lauri Markkanen Injury: Won't play Monday

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Markkanen was initially listed as questionable to return Monday from a two-game absence due to lower back spasms, but he was downgraded to doubtful before eventually being ruled out. He'll have a couple of days of rest before his next chance at suiting up Thursday against the Bucks. Kyle Filipowski is likely to remain in the Jazz's starting five while Markkanen is sidelined.