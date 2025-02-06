Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:17pm

Markkanen (back) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Suns.

After missing Wednesday's win against the Warriors, Markkanen will play Friday on the road in Phoenix. The 27-year-old forward has seen his numbers dip slightly this season with the Jazz. He averages 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and shoots a career-low 42.4 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

