Lauri Markkanen News: Bounces back in win

Markkanen supplied 20 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 victory over San Antonio.

Markkanen didn't have his most productive night shooting the basketball, but Saturday was an obvious improvement in comparison to his eight-point showing Thursday night against the Bucks. The big man has managed to put up solid numbers across the board since back spasms forced him to miss three games, collecting 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in two appearances.