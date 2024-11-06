Lauri Markkanen News: Fully cleared Wednesday

Markkanen (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is on track to suit up Thursday versus Milwaukee, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen has missed three consecutive contests due to back spasms and should be good to go Thursday. In his absence, Kyle Filipowski has averaged 18.3 minutes per game, while Drew Eubanks has averaged 18.7 minutes per game, but both would likely be reduced to sporadic playing time upon Markkanen's return.