Markkanen returned Saturday from a one-game absence due to a left knee contusion, which didn't appear to bother him all that much as he logged a team-high 41 minutes during the loss. He reached the 35-point threshold for the fifth time this season, and his scoring output Saturday was his most in a game since Nov. 16 against the Bulls (47 points). In his last 10 outings since Dec. 1, Markkanen has averaged 27.9 points on 50.0 percent shooting along with 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals over 36.2 minutes per game.