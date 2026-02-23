Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Markkannen (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Markkanen will push through an illness and suit up Monday after missing the previous two contests. Across six February appearances, the power forward is averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago