Lauri Markkanen News: Good to go Monday
Markkannen (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Markkanen will push through an illness and suit up Monday after missing the previous two contests. Across six February appearances, the power forward is averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 203 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 203 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1211 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1211 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More