Lauri Markkanen News: Good to go Saturday

Markkanen (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Markkanen was listed on the injury report due to lower back soreness, but the 2017 first-round pick has been cleared to play in the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday. He's averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 33.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.