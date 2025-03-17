Lauri Markkanen News: Green light to play Monday

Markkanen (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Markkanen was listed on the injury report due to right ankle soreness, and despite playing in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves, he has been cleared to play the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday. In the three games since returning from a back injury, Markkanen has averaged 15.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over 24.3 minutes per contest.