Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Hits for team-high 29 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Markkanen finished with 29 points (10-23 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets.

After missing the prior two games due to an illness, Markkanen was back on the court and led the Jazz in scoring on the night. The 29 points represented his best offensive performance since Jan. 8, when he dropped 33 points on the Mavericks. Markkanen's minutes could be erratic the rest of the season as a tanking Utah team pushes the envelope on what the league considers acceptable load management, and Monday's showing from three-point range suggests the 28-year-old forward may not be quite 100 percent yet.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen
