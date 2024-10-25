Lauri Markkanen News: Inefficient during Friday's blowout

Markkanen provided 13 points (4-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 127-86 loss to the Warriors.

The Jazz shot just 31.5 percent from the field Friday (including 9-for-42 from three-point range), and Markkanen was not immune from those shooting struggles as he connected on less than 25 percent of his field-goal attempts. It was a far cry from his 35-point outing during the Jazz's loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday, but these nights will happen for a young team coming off a 31-win 2023-24 campaign. Markkanen will look to bounce back against Dallas on Monday.