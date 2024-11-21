Lauri Markkanen News: Leads Utah in scoring in loss

Markkanen closed Thursday's 126-118 loss to the Spurs with 27 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes.

Markkanen was the lone Utah player who surpassed the 20-point mark in this loss, and the star forward has been one of the few consistent, game-to-game performers for the Jazz of late. This was the third time Markkanen reached the 25-point plateau in his last four outings, and he's been remarkably consistent in the efficiency department, even if his numbers haven't been as such. He's shooting 48.4 percent from the floor since the beginning of November.