Lauri Markkanen News: Limited production in return

Markkanen (back) turned in eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 123-100 loss to the Bucks.

Markkanen was back in action after missing the previous three games with back spasms, but his return along with Jordan Clarkson's (heel) from a two-game absence was not enough to keep the Jazz competitive, as Milwaukee ran away with the win after outscoring Utah 31-16 in the third quarter. In addition to missing time with the back issue, Markkanen has largely struggled to match the production he delivered during his first two campaigns in Utah during the early stages of the current season. Through five appearances, Markkanen is averaging 16.0 points (on 37.1 percent shooting from the field), 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 2.2 assists in 28.4 minutes. While his scoring should improve once his field-goal percentage inevitably veers closer to his 45.8 percent career rate, Markkanen could be at risk of missing time late in the season if the 1-7 Jazz find themselves well removed from the playoff picture.