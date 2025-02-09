Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Off injury report for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Markkanen (back) is off Utah's injury report for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Markkanen will return to action after missing Saturday's loss to the Clippers due to lower back injury management. Over his last five outings, the star forward has averaged 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game. He has recorded shooting splits of 41.4/31.8/71.4 in that five-game span.

