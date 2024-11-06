Lauri Markkanen News: Practices Wednesday

Markkanen (back) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen has missed three consecutive contests due to back spasms but is trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Bucks. In his absence, Kyle Filipowski has averaged 18.3 minutes per game, while Drew Eubanks has averaged 18.7 minutes per game, but both would likely be reduced to sporadic playing time upon Markkanen's return.