Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Practices Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 1:44pm

Markkanen (back) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen has missed three consecutive contests due to back spasms but is trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Bucks. In his absence, Kyle Filipowski has averaged 18.3 minutes per game, while Drew Eubanks has averaged 18.7 minutes per game, but both would likely be reduced to sporadic playing time upon Markkanen's return.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now