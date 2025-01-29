Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 4:20pm

Markkanen (back) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

The Jazz gave Markkanen the night off in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, but the team has cleared the star forward from the injury report ahead of Thursday's action. Over his last six appearances for Utah, Markkanen has averaged 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 blocks and 3.8 threes in 31.7 minutes.

