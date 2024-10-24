Lauri Markkanen News: Scores 35 points in tight loss

Markkanen chipped in 35 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 13-14 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Markkanen led all players in scoring Wednesday, but his impressive performance wasn't enough to lift the Jazz to victory in this season opener. Fresh off signing a five-year, $238 million contract extension with the Jazz during the offseason, Markkanen is firmly established as Utah's go-to player on offense, and both his numbers and his usage rate in this season opener certainly backed that up.