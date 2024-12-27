Lauri Markkanen News: Scores team-high 25 points in loss

Markkanen supplied 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen extended his steak of 20-plus point performances to four in the narrow loss. The veteran continues to be a solid fantasy option for the Jazz, although his prolific stat lines haven't equated to notches in the win column. Markkanen also collected a season-high three steals during the contest.