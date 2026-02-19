Lauri Markkanen News: Set to return Friday
Markkanen (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Markkanen took a seat for Utah's final game before the All-Star break, but he'll be back on the court for Friday's contest. He's been kept under 30 minutes in each of his last five appearances and is averaging 21.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over that stretch.
